Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.2.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a rare example of good news for Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, the new Politico/Morning Consult survey shows the party leading Republicans nationally, 44 percent to 41 percent. As recently as the fall, most generic ballot polls showed the GOP with large advantages.

* When the Republican National Committee gathers this week for its winter meeting, among the topics of discussion will be a debate over whether to call for the ouster of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the House GOP conference.

* On a related note, the Republican National Committee's executive committee will also reportedly discuss whether to continue paying some of Donald Trump's legal bills.

* In Wisconsin, the GOP-led legislature is moving forward with new anti-voting measures, including an effort to make it more difficult to obtain absentee ballots. If the package is approved, a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appears inevitable.

* Former Connecticut House Minority Leader Themis Klarides was widely expected to launch a gubernatorial campaign this year, which made it all the more surprising this week when she kicked off a U.S. Senate campaign against incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

* In South Carolina, Republican Rep. Tom Rice is facing multiple primary rivals after having voted for Donald Trump's impeachment last year, and yesterday, the former president endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry in the race. Trump condemned the incumbent congressman as a "coward" for having voted to hold him accountable.

* And in his never-ending bid to impress the far-right, Senate hopeful J.D. Vance campaigned alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Ohio this week, and was asked whether President Joe Biden should be impeached. "I'm absolutely for articles of impeachment," the Republican candidate responded. "The question is what for? There's so much."