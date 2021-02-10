Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.10.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) who's already run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate twice, announced this morning that he's now trying for a third time. The Republican said he's running in order to "fight for President Trump's America First Agenda,"

* The National Republican Congressional Committee announced this morning that it's settled on a list of Democratic targets in the 2022 race for control of the U.S. House. The list includes 47 incumbent lawmakers, six of whom represent districts that Donald Trump carried last year.

* After Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) voted yesterday to allow the Trump impeachment trial to proceed, the Republican Party of Louisiana issued a written statement expressing its "profound disappointment" in the GOP senator.

* How important is it that tens of thousands of Republican voters are formally changing their party affiliations? The New York Times took a closer look at the recent trend: "Voting experts said the data indicated a stronger-than-usual flight from a political party after a presidential election, as well as the potential start of a damaging period for G.O.P. registrations as voters recoil from the Capitol violence and its fallout."

* Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) was very nearly censured by his local Republican Party for having voted to impeach Trump, but GOP officials deadlocked on an 11-11 vote on Monday night, so the resolution did not pass.

* And while the Democrats' COVID relief package continues to take shape, Politico reports that there's already some talk "about midterm attack ads portraying Republicans as willing to slash taxes for the wealthy but too stingy to cut checks for people struggling during the deadly pandemic."