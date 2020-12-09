Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.9.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), is operating a new Republican entity called Peachtree PAC, which is launching a new $43 million ad campaign in advance of Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs. Election Day is 27 days away.

* Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) announced this morning that he's running to get his old job back in 2021, entering an already crowded Democratic field. McAuliffe left office three years ago as a popular governor in the commonwealth, but Virginia is the only state that prohibits its chief executives from serving consecutive terms.

* Donald Trump had a busy morning on Twitter, declaring his desire to "overturn" the 2020 presidential election, insisting he won more votes despite winning fewer votes, and announcing his intervention in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's (R) ridiculous lawsuit.

* Incidentally, the outgoing president also claimed via Twitter, "No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot! #SupremeCourt" First, I don't know what this has to do with the Supreme Court. Second, trivia isn't evidence. And third, Richard Nixon won both Florida and Ohio in 1960, but nevertheless lost the election.

* Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R) and David Perdue (R) issued a written statement last night praising Paxton's bonkers lawsuit out of Texas, despite their own state's Republican attorney general describing the case as "constitutionally, legally and factually wrong."

* On a related note, the Nevada Supreme Court yesterday unanimously rejected "an appeal filed by President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to overturn the state's presidential election results." The Arizona Supreme Court also ruled yesterday that Joe Biden won the state.

* As Joe Biden taps sitting U.S. House members for his team, it appears increasingly likely that the next House Democratic majority will be down to 220 seats next year. A majority is 218. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) conceded this morning that he's "certainly concerned about the slimming of the majority," and he's been in touch with Team Biden.

* Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) is poised to become chairman of the Republican Governors Association today, despite drawing intense fire from Trump for failing to invalidate election results the president doesn't like.