Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.16.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Early voting in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections continues to be quite robust, including thousands of votes from Georgians who did not participate in last month's general elections.

* During his 2014 campaign, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) ran an ad stressing his experience in Asia, including a photograph of him at the Great Wall of China. As the Huffington Post noted today, Perdue is running a very similar ad this year, except he's removed references to his background in Asia.

* Following a lengthy career in politics, including work with George W. Bush and John McCain, strategist Steve Schmidt this week announced that he's changing his voter registration to become a Democrat.

* Speaking of George W. Bush, the former president tends to main a low post-presidency profile, but he's reportedly helping raise money for his party's U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia.

* With Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) on track to join the Biden cabinet, state Sen. Nina Turner (D-Ohio) has kicked off a campaign to succeed her. Turner is perhaps best known as a co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign and the head of the Sanders-affiliated Our Revolution organization.

* In Virginia, state Sen. Amanda Chase (R) -- a 2021 gubernatorial candidate -- wrote this week that she'd like to see Donald Trump "declare martial law" in response to the 2020 elections. In North Carolina, state Sen. Bob Steinburg (R) similarly wants the outgoing president to suspend civil rights and remain in power, despite his defeat.

* Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who's made little effort to hide his national ambitions, agreed this week to serve as a national co-chair of a bipartisan group called No Labels. He'll work alongside the organization's other national co-chair: former Sen. Joe Lieberman.