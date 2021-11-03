Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.3.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though it may be a while before New Jersey's gubernatorial race is called, incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy regained his lead in the overall vote totals this morning, and that advantage is expected to grow. [Update: Shortly after I published this, Hudson County found a tabulation error that put Jack Ciattarelli back ahead. Then Hudson County put Murphy back on top. Tabulations are ongoing.]

* A notable tidbit about Virginia's gubernatorial race: Terry McAuliffe received 1.6 million votes, which is easily the most ever for a Democratic gubernatorial nominee in the commonwealth. He lost anyway thanks to enormous Republican turnout.

* In Ohio's 11th congressional district, Democrat Shontel Brown cruised to an easy special-election victory yesterday, and will soon fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Marcia Fudge, the Biden administration's secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

* In Ohio's 15th congressional district, Republican Mike Carey, a coal industry lobbyist, also had little trouble winning his special election yesterday, and he'll succeed former Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

* Voters in Boston yesterday chose Democrat Michelle Wu as the city's new mayor, becoming the first woman ever elected to the office.

* Voters in Pittsburgh yesterday chose Ed Gainey as their new mayor, easily defeating retired police officer Tony Moreno. The Democratic state representative will be the city's first elected Black mayor.

* And in Buffalo, the city's closely watched mayoral race hasn't been called, but it appears incumbent Mayor Byron Brown's write-in campaign is faring surprisingly well, despite his defeat to India Walton in a Democratic primary in June.