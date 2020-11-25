Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.25.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Nevada Supreme Court yesterday formally certified Joe Biden's victory in the state, following a brief presentation from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (R).

* On a related note, Minnesota also formally certified Biden's victory in the state, following a unanimous vote of the state's canvassing board. Secretary of State Steve Simon (D) also announced that voter turnout in Minnesota this year reached 79.9% -- the best in the nation and the highest in Minnesota since 1956.

* Votes are still, slowly but surely, being counted in the presidential race, and as of yesterday, Biden's total has now topped 80 million -- a total no other candidate has ever reached. The president-elect also has 51% of the popular vote, and that figure may yet inch higher.

* In Georgia's U.S. Senate races, the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) unveiled a memorable new television ad yesterday, equating Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R) attack ads with dog poo.

* On a related note, Vox explained yesterday that it's not legal to move to Georgia temporarily, simply to vote in the state's Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

* A fascinating detail: the Wall Street Journal, citing data from the Center for Responsive Politics, reported that in this year's U.S. Senate races, "the candidate who spent more won about 72% of the time, a record low in recent years."

* And though it took a little longer than expected, John James (R) conceded Michigan's U.S. Senate race yesterday. The move came 19 days after the race was called for incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D).