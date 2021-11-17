Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.17.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With control of Virginia's House of Delegates on the line, two Democratic incumbents are seeking recounts in their elections. Both delegates, Martha Mugler and Alex Askew, trail their Republican challengers by less than 0.5 percent based on the current vote tallies.

* Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona conceded to Politico this week that Senate Republican leaders have approached her about possibly switching parties, but she says that won't happen. "No," Sinema said. "Why would I do that?"

* On a related note, Republican Sen. John Cornyn told Politico he "would be surprised if Republicans tried to unseat" Sinema in 2024. The Texan walked that back this morning, explaining that his party will "inevitably" back a GOP challenger in the Arizona race.

* In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem is generally seen as the favorite in her re-election campaign next year, but she'll apparently have to overcome a Republican primary rival first: Former state House Speaker Steve Haugaard is going to challenge the incumbent governor from the right.

* Speaking of GOP gubernatorial primaries, former Sen. David Perdue hasn't kicked off a campaign against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia, but he seems to be getting closer: Asked about his 2022 plans, the former senator said yesterday he's "concerned about the state of our state," adding, "We have a divided party in Georgia right now."

* For his part, Election Day 2022 is still a year away, but Kemp is already hitting Georgia's airwaves with a new statewide ad campaign this week.

* And with President Joe Biden having signed the bipartisan infrastructure package into law this week, NPR reports that House Democrats are planning to hold "more than 1,000 events of their own — about five per member — to support" the party's message in support of the policy by the end of the year.