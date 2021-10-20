Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.20.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New York, the latest Siena poll found Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul fairly well positioned against potential 2022 primary rivals. The same poll found incumbent New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who's eyeing a statewide bid next year, with the lowest favorability rating among New York voters of any of the likely gubernatorial contenders.

* Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked yesterday about his party's ongoing embrace of Donald Trump, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee inviting the former president to speak at an upcoming retreat. "Well, I do think we need to be talking about the future, not the past," the GOP leader told reporters yesterday.

* Michele Fiore, a right-wing Las Vegas councilwoman, launched a Republican gubernatorial campaign in Nevada yesterday, while denouncing the idea of compromises.

* After Ross Wilburn, Iowa's first Black Democratic Party chair, wrote an opinion piece in The Des Moines Register, he received a series of racist messages and a lynching threat.

* Following a controversy we discussed yesterday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday became the latest Democrat to call on Jay Jacobs, the chair of New York's Democratic Party, to resign.

* And in an entirely predictable development, Trump lashed out at Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy after the Louisianan said he wouldn't support the former president's candidacy in 2024. Trump is now referring to the senator as "Wacky Bill Cassidy," suggesting he needs to pick up his game on nicknames and insults.