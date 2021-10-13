Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.13.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, announced yesterday that he's retiring at the end of this term. The Louisville-area lawmaker is the only Democrat in the Bluegrass State's congressional delegation.

* With only 20 days remaining in Virginia's gubernatorial race, the latest CBS News/YouGov poll shows Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe with a small lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin, 50 percent to 47 percent. The same poll showed the GOP with an enthusiasm advantage in the commonwealth.

* The Senate Leadership Fund, closely tied to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's political operation, has an issue advocacy arm called One Nation. That entity is now launching a $10 million ad campaign attacking the Build Back Better agenda in Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire, where Democratic Senate incumbents are running re-election campaigns next year.

* In Texas, one of Gov. Greg Abbott's GOP primary rivals complained that the state maintained a website with resources — including a link to a suicide prevention hotline — for LGBTQ youths. A few hours later, the website was taken down.

* While some on the right have pushed Florida officials for a pointless and unnecessary "audit" of the state's 2020 balloting, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that won't happen, since the state's election system has already "passed with flying colors in terms of how that's going."

* The Democratic gubernatorial primary in Oregon already has some prominent candidates, but New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof inched closer yesterday to throwing his hat in the ring, filing a statement of organization for candidate committee yesterday.

* And in Montana, where state Republicans have banned voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts in certain areas of college campuses, a new lawsuit was filed yesterday by the Montana Democratic Party, Montanans for Tester, and a University of Montana student.