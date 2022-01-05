Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.5.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The parade of congressional Democrats announcing their retirement continues: Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan said yesterday that this will be her final year on Capitol Hill.

* In keeping with the growing trend in Democratic politics, Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, in the midst of a challenging U.S. Senate primary, announced yesterday that he would vote to end the filibuster if he's elected in the fall.

* A few weeks ago, three residents of The Villages — a central Florida retirement community known as a Republican stronghold — were charged with voter fraud. Yesterday, a fourth was arrested for the same reason.

* After coming up far short in California's gubernatorial recall election last year, conservative media personality Larry Elder suggested he was likely to launch another statewide campaign in 2022. Yesterday, however, the Republican announced he won't take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom again.

* Democratic National Committee staffers announced plans to unionize yesterday, joining the D.C.-area chapter of the Service Employees International Union. As NBC News' report noted, after about two-thirds of eligible employees voted to unionize, DNC managers voluntarily recognized the union.

* In Kansas' gubernatorial race, Donald Trump announced his endorsement this week for state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. It wasn't exactly a bold move: Schmidt, who endorsed Trump's anti-election crusade after the 2020 race, doesn't face any credible rivals in the race for the GOP nomination.

* And in Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed his state's new Republican-friendly district maps into law late last week. A Democratic lawsuit soon followed.