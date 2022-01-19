Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.19.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The list of congressional retirements is still growing: Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island announced yesterday that he won't seek a 12th term in the fall.

* On a related note, Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney of California also said yesterday that he's retiring from elected office at the end of this Congress. He became the 28th House Democrat to give up his seat this cycle, though eight of them are currently running for statewide office.

* Emily's List, a prominent player in Democratic politics, announced yesterday that it's prepared to end its financial support for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her opposition to amending the Senate's filibuster rules to protect voting rights legislation.

* Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida was formally sworn in as Congress' newest member yesterday. Jason Mariner, the Republican who lost the race by nearly 60 points, still hasn't conceded.

* Speaking of the Sunshine State, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took it upon himself to submit a gerrymandered congressional map to legislators this week. This was notable in part because it's usual — as Politico noted, every modern Florida governor has left it to lawmakers to propose maps — and in part because the Republican's plan would diminish the weight of Black voters.

* In New York, the latest Siena poll found incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul with a big lead in the state's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Her closest rival, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, trailed the governor in the survey by 34 points.

* On a related note, de Blasio announced yesterday that he's decided not to run for governor after all.

* Speaking of gubernatorial primaries, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee has decided to end her Republican gubernatorial campaign and will instead seek re-election to her current office.

* And in Louisiana, where incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running for re-election this year, Democratic Senate candidate Gary Chambers this week became the first congressional candidate in history to release a television ad in which he's seen smoking marijuana.