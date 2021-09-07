Tuesday's Mini-Report, 9.7.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest Afghanistan evacuations: "The U.S. facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens overland from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said."

* A burgeoning political crisis in Brazil: "Beleaguered by declining poll numbers, a sputtering economy and judicial investigations, President Jair Bolsonaro called on his supporters to rally across the country on Tuesday, Brazil's Independence Day, in a show of force critics fear could be a prelude to a power grab."

* The latest on the mass shooting in Florida: "The Florida man accused of killing four people, including a 3-month-old baby, has been identified as Bryan Riley, authorities said Sunday. Riley, 33, is accused of entering two homes in Lakeland on Sunday and killing a woman and her baby, as well as two other adults."

* The latest awful threshold: "The U.S. has logged 40 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as the fourth wave brought on by the delta variant continues to spread."

* Ahmaud Arbery case: "A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings."

* Important EPA findings: "Racial minorities in the United States will bear a disproportionate burden of the negative health and environmental impacts from a warming planet, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, including more deaths from extreme heat and property loss from flooding in the wake of sea-level rise."

* An unfortunate appeal: "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge's ruling that the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus."

* Updating a story from last week: "A judge ruled Monday that an Ohio hospital cannot be forced to give a patient ivermectin for Covid-19, reversing an earlier decision that ordered it to administer a parasite medication that has not been approved to treat the disease."

* Fresh corruption questions: "Kelly Craft, who was appointed to two ambassadorships under President Donald Trump, directed government business to Trump's hotel in Washington while in office, emails released by the State Department show."

* Important research: "A new study of user behavior on Facebook around the 2020 election is likely to bolster critics' long-standing arguments that the company's algorithms fuel the spread of misinformation over more trustworthy sources."

* A historic breakthrough: "Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009. She is the first first lady to leave the White House and log hours at a full-time job."

