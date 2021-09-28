Tuesday's Mini-Report, 9.28.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Default deadline: "Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Tuesday told Congress that the United States will run out of flexibility to avoid breaching the debt limit on Oct. 18, setting a new deadline for lawmakers."

* Korean Peninsula: "North Korea fired a short-range missile toward the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, as the country's U.N. envoy blamed 'hostile' U.S. policy for his country's continued development of nuclear and ballistic weapons."

* On Capitol Hill: "The Senate parliamentarian, the arbiter of what can be included in Democrats' sprawling reconciliation bill, will be out for two weeks for surgery to treat stage 3 breast cancer."

* Quite a report: "More than 130 federal judges have violated U.S. law and judicial ethics by overseeing court cases involving companies in which they or their family owned stock."

* I hope you saw Rachel's coverage of this last night: "The Ford Motor Co. gave the auto industry a jolt Monday with word that it plans to spend $11.4 billion on new production sites in Tennessee and Kentucky where it plans to build electric pickup trucks and cars — and the batteries to power them — on a massive scale."

* Georgia's abortion ban: "The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a stay on an appeal of Georgia's controversial abortion law, pending the outcome of an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court abortion case."

* A story worth watching: "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed his secretary of state to launch an investigation into a Facebook program that could have given incumbent politicians 'an advantage over challengers' — but it's unclear what state laws the social media giant could have violated."

* Stories like these are painfully common: "An unruly JetBlue passenger was arrested for allegedly kicking and choking a flight attendant as he tried to storm the front of the plane, federal authorities said. The altercation happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday on Flight 261 from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico."

* He sure does lose a lot of court cases, doesn't he? "Former President Donald J. Trump has lost an effort to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House aide and a star on 'The Apprentice' who wrote a tell-all book about serving in his administration."

See you tomorrow.