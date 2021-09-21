Tuesday's Mini-Report, 9.21.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Look for a vote tonight: "The House is expected on Tuesday to pass legislation that would keep the government funded through early December, lift the limit on federal borrowing through the end of 2022 and provide about $35 billion in emergency money for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery, setting up a clash with Republicans who have warned they will oppose the measure."

* Unlike his predecessor, no one laughed at him at the U.N.: "President Joe Biden used his biggest moment so far on the international stage at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to call on global leaders to take stronger action on Covid-19 and climate change, as he sought to re-establish America's alliances and role in the international community."

* Vaccine news: "Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday a second shot of its Covid-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94 percent in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease."

* DHS: "Photos and video of a Border Patrol agent on horseback using his long leather reins to lash at Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border prompted expressions of outrage Tuesday from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who sought to explain away the action a day earlier during a visit to South Texas."

* Raising the refugee cap: "President Biden intends to increase to 125,000 the number of refugees who can enter the United States in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the State Department announced on Monday, making good on his campaign pledge to do so."

* North of the border: "Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed."

* A worthwhile step: "U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday ordered his administration to find ways to ensure people are protected from extreme heat, including through work-related rules and other cooling efforts."

* Though population changes obviously matter, this is still a notable milestone: "COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000."

* Questions about this need answers: "A CIA official reported symptoms consistent with so-called Havana Syndrome, a mysterious affliction that has struck diplomats, spies and other government workers at home and abroad, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday."

* She was a mom to 10-year-old twins, who also reportedly got caught up in dangerous nonsense she found online: "An Idaho nurse who fell deep into 'misinformation' about the COVID-19 vaccines died of the virus at age 46, her brother said."

See you tomorrow.