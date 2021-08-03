Tuesday's Mini-Report, 8.3.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Which cities will follow? "New York City will require proof of vaccination for leisure indoor activities at restaurants, gyms and performances — becoming the first major city in the United States to do so."

* All is not well in Belarus: "A Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, and Ukrainian police launched a murder investigation."

* His public statement today did not go well: "New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, just hours after the state attorney general's office on Tuesday released a damning report that found he sexually harassed multiple women, forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation."

* A tragedy gets worse: "Two more Washington, D.C., police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have died by suicide, police said Monday. Since the attack by a pro-Trump mob, four officers who defended the site that day have died by suicide."

* In related news, this was good to see: "The Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal -- the legislative branch's highest honor -- to the U.S. Capitol Police and others who defended the Capitol against a violent mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6."

* Better late than never: "The United States on Monday finally reached President Biden's goal of having 70 percent of eligible adults at least partly vaccinated. The milestone came a month later than the president had hoped as the country faced the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant."

* Stay tuned: "The Biden administration is expected to announce a new action to limit housing evictions, moving swiftly after intense pressure from liberal House Democrats, according to three people aware of the matter. The exact details of the measure were not clear, the people said."

* On a related note: "There is, in fairness, plenty of blame to go around for why the moratorium did not continue after the Court-imposed deadline of July 31.... That blame should rest with five Republican appointees on the Supreme Court."

* He sure does want to kept those documents hidden: "Former President Donald J. Trump plans to fight the release of his tax returns to Congress, a lawyer for Mr. Trump said on Monday."

* On the other hand: "Donald Trump's legal team signaled Monday that it will not immediately try to block testimony from former Justice Department officials who have been called before Congress, potentially clearing a roadblock from multiple investigations touching on the former president's tenure."

* Something to keep an eye on: "Amazon improperly pressured Alabama warehouse workers to vote against joining a union and should hold a new election, according to recommendations from a National Labor Relations Board hearing officer."

