Tuesday's Mini-Report, 8.17.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Afghanistan: "The Taliban on Tuesday sought to calm fears in the West, particularly in the United States, that their return to power would provide a safe harbor for terrorists and backsliding on women's rights."

* Surprising news out of Texas: "Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, according to his office. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is not experiencing any symptoms and isolating at the Governor's Mansion, spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement. He is getting the Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment."

* Also out of the Lone Star State: "With COVID-19 surging across the state, Texas has requested five mortuary trailers from the federal government in anticipation of an influx of dead bodies, state officials told NBC News."

* Given his record and culpability, I really think Bush should sit this one out: "Former President George W. Bush issued a statement saying that he and former first lady Laura Bush have watched the 'tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness.'"

* Waiting for boosters: "Federal health officials and medical experts are expected to recommend that most people in the U.S. who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations should get booster shots eight months after their second doses, according to two sources familiar with the discussions."

* Colorado River: "The federal government declared an unprecedented water shortage for the Colorado River and Lake Mead on Monday, triggering mandatory water cuts and opening a new chapter in the worsening struggle with drought in the West."

* There's something to be said for those in the public eye setting a good example: "The Atlanta Falcons said Monday that the entire team is vaccinated against Covid-19, making them the first NFL franchise to be entirely inoculated against the disease."

* Hmm: "The founder and administrator of an obscure website about underground infrastructure in Washington, D.C., saw a sudden and suspicious spike in traffic in the days before the U.S. Capitol insurrection."

* So much avoidable suffering: "Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque, one of the Wisconsin Legislature's most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was at the hospital on Monday with pneumonia. The positive test and hospital care came after Jacque testified on Wednesday in a packed Capitol hearing room without wearing a mask."

See you tomorrow.