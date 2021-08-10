Tuesday's Mini-Report, 8.10.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Afghanistan: "Afghan forces essentially collapsed in three more provincial capitals on Tuesday, adding to an already alarming drumbeat of Taliban victories around the country and effectively cutting off the main highway connecting the country's capital with northern Afghan provinces."

* Defying Abbott: "Two of Texas' largest school districts are imposing mask requirements, defying Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that prohibits such mandates in schools."

* North Korea wants attention again: "The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that Pyongyang could move to bolster its nuclear and conventional weapons program in response to a major joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea set for this month."

* Dominion Voting Systems' newest lawsuit is worth watching: "An elections equipment manufacturer targeted by false conspiracy theories around the 2020 election is suing Newsmax and the owner of One America News Network (OANN), alleging the media outlets spread a deliberate disinformation campaign for profit."

* An unfortunately familiar story: "Hundreds of Miami residents were forced from their eight-story condo building Monday night after city officials determined the structure was unsafe."

* Interesting choice: "President Biden has appointed close former adviser Amos Hochstein as a State Department energy envoy charged with implementing a U.S.-Germany deal allowing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be completed, sources familiar with the decision tell Axios."

* A good point from Fred Hiatt: "When President John F. Kennedy took office in 1961, he needed Senate approval for 779 of his appointments. That was a highly irrational way to run a government. Sixty years later, despite efforts at reform and widespread recognition of the irrationality, President Biden needs Senate approval for 1,237 positions — an increase of 59 percent, as a new report from the Partnership for Public Service discloses. We've gone from irrational to just plain crazy."

See you tomorrow.