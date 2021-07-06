Tuesday's Mini-Report, 7.6.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Storm watch: "Hurricane watches were in effect in Florida Tuesday morning ahead of a strengthening Elsa as it passed west of the Florida Keys and entered the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane watches for the western coast of Florida during the month of July are rare. Going back to 2008, there is no other instance of the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay issuing a hurricane watch in July."

* The latest from Surfside: "The confirmed death toll in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building rose to 32 Tuesday, the 13th day of an ongoing search for victims. Four bodies were recovered overnight, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a morning news briefing. Twenty-six of the victims have been identified, she said."

* Vaccine push: "President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled new initiatives aimed at the one-third of the eligible U.S. population that has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots, focusing on providing easier access."

* UNC really screwed this up: "Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has turned down a tenure offer from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and will instead accept a faculty position at Howard University, the historically Black institution in Washington, D.C.... She will join acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates as a faculty member at the university, the school announced."

* Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt during this incident: "Eleven men were taken into custody on Saturday after a lengthy roadside standoff between police officers in Massachusetts and a group of heavily armed men in tactical gear who claimed to be part of a group called Rise of the Moors."

* A story worth watching: "President Biden said Friday that he wanted the military to remove the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases from the control of commanders, a sea change for the military justice system."

* It seems to me the "catastrophe" has already happened: "West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said Sunday that those who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be pushed to get the shot only by a 'catastrophe' in which 'an awful lot of people die.''

See you tomorrow.