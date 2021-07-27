Tuesday's Mini-Report, 7.27.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* CDC: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Tuesday recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates after new data suggested fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting Covid-19 but could potentially infect others."

* On a related note: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to classrooms for the new school year."

* DOJ: "The Department of Justice has told several former Trump administration officials that they can answer questions from Congress about efforts by President Donald Trump or DOJ officials to challenge, stop the counting or overturn the results of the presidential election."

* Speaking of Main Justice: "Justice Department lawyers say that federal law doesn't stop private businesses or public agencies from mandating Covid vaccines, according to an opinion released on Monday just hours after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to mandate inoculations for some of its employees."

* Vaccine skeptics are affecting others in many ways: "Some Louisiana health facilities are suspending nonemergency surgeries that might require hospital admissions as they grapple with a steadily increasing influx of COVID-19 patients amid the state's latest spike in cases."

* Iraq: "President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. combat mission in Iraq will conclude by the end of the year, an announcement that reflects the reality on the ground more than a major shift in U.S. policy."

* A great elections-have-consequences moment: "The Biden administration will revise a Trump-era rule that allowed many coal-fired power plants to avoid or delay installing equipment that could prevent lead, selenium and other toxic pollutants from seeping into rivers and streams, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday."

* It doesn't have to be this way: "A new study published Monday offers some insight into why the Pacific Northwest heat wave might have occurred, although the paper was researched, written and reviewed long before that event. The study also suggests that the world can expect more off-the-charts heat waves in the future, unless drastic action is taken to curb climate change."

* State Department: "A swastika was found carved in an elevator at the State Department, the federal diplomatic agency said on Tuesday. The swastika has been removed and the incident is being investigated, Jalina Porter, spokesperson at the State Department, said during a press conference."

* As "jokes" go, this wasn't funny: "Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but then received a pardon, suggested this month that he would use an AR-15 rifle he was given as a gift to shoot someone in Washington."

* Noted without comment: "Video from a Montana fly fishing shop shows a man berating Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling him the 'worst human being known to man.'"

See you tomorrow.