Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.8.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* I'll have more on this in the morning: "Bipartisan infrastructure talks between President Joe Biden and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito are over, according to an administration official. The president will now focus on working with a bipartisan group of 20 senators."

* When an economy bounces back relatively quickly, supply chain issues are inevitable: "The White House announced Tuesday that it will establish a task force to address supply chain challenges in key sectors where 'a mismatch between supply and demand has been evident.'"

* Speaking of the economy: "U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed. The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March."

* Unexpected DOJ news: "The Biden administration's Justice Department filed court documents Monday that seek to defend former President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit."

* Migration policy: "Vice President Kamala Harris announced a number of new steps Monday aimed at addressing the root causes of migration in the Northern Triangle region during a joint news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, including new task forces on boosting anti-corruption efforts and ending human trafficking."

* Oregon: "A Republican state lawmaker faces being expelled from office after a video emerged apparently showing him choreographing how he would let far-right protesters into the closed Oregon Capitol days before he did so in December. The crowd entered the building during an emergency legislative session, and some sprayed chemical irritants at police."

* Quite a story: "ProPublica has obtained a vast cache of IRS information showing how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing."

* Afghanistan: "The U.S. has withdrawn more than 50% of its forces and equipment from Afghanistan, U.S. Central Command estimated in an update Tuesday."

* Climate crisis: "Despite a massive reduction in commuting and in many commercial activities during the early months of the pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth's atmosphere in May reached its highest level in modern history, a global indicator released on Monday showed."

See you tomorrow.