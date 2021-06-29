Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.29.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Surfside: "A letter sent in April to residents of the Miami Beach-area condo that collapsed last week said the building's 'concrete deterioration is accelerating' and warned that damage 'would begin to multiply exponentially.'"

* This passed 366 to 46: "In an effort to help Afghans fearing the Taliban's revenge for their work with American troops, the House passed a bill Tuesday that aims to speed up the bureaucratic process of gaining a special immigration visa to come to the United States."

* Also on tap on the Hill: "The House is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to remove Confederate statues from public display in the Capitol as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that said Black people couldn't be citizens. The measure passed the House in the last Congress but stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate. Last year, 72 Republicans voted with Democrats to take the statues down."

* President Biden's op-ed on the infrastructure deal: "There is plenty of work ahead to finish the job. There will be disagreements to resolve and more compromise to be forged. But this is a deal the American people can be proud of."

* In related news: "President Joe Biden traveled to La Crosse, Wisconsin on Tuesday to promote his recently announced $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework. There, Biden toured the city's Municipal Transit Utility, and he delivered remarks focused on how the massive infrastructure package would benefit Wisconsin residents."

* Tech R&D bill: "The House on Monday passed two bipartisan bills aimed at bolstering research and development programs in the United States, setting up a battle with the Senate over how best to invest in scientific innovation to strengthen American competitiveness."

* I'm glad YouTube reversed course on this: "YouTube said Monday that it had reinstated a channel run by Right Wing Watch that cataloged some of the most extreme statements of prominent conservatives, hours after the Google-owned video platform had banned the channel for violating its rules."

See you tomorrow.