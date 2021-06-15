Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.15.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Get vaccinated: "The so-called delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for nearly 10 percent of new cases in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday."

* A 17-year dispute: "The United States and the European Union reached a deal Tuesday to end a damaging dispute over subsidies to rival plane makers Boeing and Airbus and phase out billions of dollars in punitive tariffs, the U.S. trade envoy said."

* Asylum policy: "The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will expand the number of Central American children eligible to apply for asylum in the U.S. while still in their home countries."

* Today's mass shooting: "Four people were killed and at least four more were wounded Tuesday when an argument escalated into gunfire on Chicago's Southside, police said. The victims — three women and a man — were at a residence in the Englewood neighborhood when the bullets started flying around 5:45 a.m. CT, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said."

* The domestic terror threat: "The Biden administration on Tuesday rolled out what it said is a new strategy to counter domestic terrorism: a series of changes to elevate the federal government's response to an urgent problem, with renewed efforts to deter, detect and prosecute those who would use violence in pursuit of political aims."

* Ambassadors: "President Biden on Tuesday announced his long-awaited first slate of ambassadors, including his nominees for key posts in Mexico and Israel, as he made his first trip abroad since taking office."

* Speaking of administrative personnel: "The White House plans to name progressive tech critic Lina Khan become chair of the Federal Trade Commission, according to a source familiar with the matter. The news just hours after she was confirmed by the Senate to be a commissioner of the agency on Tuesday."

* A key confirmation: "The Senate voted Monday to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The vote was 53-44."

* So very unhelpful: "Five House Democrats representing the more moderate end of the caucus threw some doubt on the future of President Joe Biden's agenda Monday."

* She did not, however, apologize for comparing Democrats to Nazis: "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., apologized Monday for comparing mask-wearing requirements at the Capitol to the Holocaust after visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington."

