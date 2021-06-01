Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.1.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Temporary supply limits appear inevitable: "The world's largest beef supplier has been hit with a ransomware attack, threatening some of the U.S. meat supply."

* Oklahoma: "President Joe Biden led a remembrance Tuesday of one of the nation's darkest — and long suppressed — moments of racial violence, marking the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa."

* Israel: "The leaders of two of Israel's main opposition parties said they would work together to form a coalition government on Sunday, in a move that could see Benjamin Netanyahu unseated as prime minister for the first time in 12 years."

* Stepan Latypov: "A Belarusian prisoner detained in a crackdown on protests tried to cut his own throat during a court hearing on Tuesday after being told his family and neighbors faced prosecution if he did not plead guilty, media, activists and a witness said."

* Miami's latest mass shooting: "Two people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a mass shooting in Miami early Sunday, police said. Three people got out of an SUV and 'began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd' of people who were standing outside a 'scheduled event.'"

* ANWR and the Interior Department: "The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning one of President Donald Trump's most significant environmental acts during his last days in office."

* Jan. 6 prosecutions: "Four more Oath Keepers associates have been indicted and three were arrested in Florida in recent days in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, bringing the number of co-defendants charged in the largest conspiracy case from that day to 16, court records show."

* A story we've been keeping an eye on: "A judge said Friday that he will appoint a 'special master' to oversee a review of electronic files seized from Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer to make sure investigators can't get access to protected communications with their clients, including former President Donald Trump."

* Good move: "The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era policy that blocked state and federal regulators from accessing records that they need to oversee and investigate some of the nation's largest student loan companies. Richard Cordray, the new federal student aid chief, announced the change on Friday."

* Remember the denials from last year? "An attorney for DC Police said in court, for the first time, that the department did indeed use tear gas on protesters around Lafayette Square Park last June. Protesters and the ACLU are suing federal police, and MPD, over their use of tear gas."

* Defending the military: "Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hit back at criticism from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and other conservatives who argued that recent U.S. Army recruiting ad campaigns were portraying the military as 'too soft.' Austin, a retired Army four-star general, told CNN in a Memorial Day interview that while 'our adversaries' like Russia and China 'would like to capitalize on talking points like that,' he is focused on protecting and defending the country."

See you tomorrow.