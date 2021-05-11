Tuesday's Mini-Report, 5.11.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Middle East: "At least 30 Palestinians, including 10 children, and three Israelis have been killed as tensions in Jerusalem spread Tuesday with rockets fired from the Gaza Strip reaching Tel Aviv and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The clashes prompted international calls for calm and raised fears that the situation could ignite into a wider conflict."

* Colonial Pipeline fallout: "A small but increasing number of gas stations along the East Coast reported fuel shortages Tuesday, as supply lines recover from a ransomware attack on a gas pipeline last week."

* On a related note: "U.S. airlines and airports are scrambling to get fuel days after a cyberattack shut down the country's largest refined fuel-products pipeline, including flying planes with extra supplies and adding refueling stops on long-haul flights."

* That's a lot: "Job openings popped to a record high in March as employers struggled to find workers to fill those positions, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Even as help wanted jumped from February by 597,000, or 8 percent, to 8.12 million, hires rose just 215,000, or 3.7 percent, to just over 6 million."

* This seems start: "Ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. will make all rides to and from vaccination sites free until July 4 under a new partnership with the White House."

* Speaking of vaccinations, this good news came out late yesterday afternoon: "The Food and Drug Administration on Monday lowered the age that people can receive Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States to 12 — a move that is expected to make millions of more shots available. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for use in people ages 16 and up in December. The FDA has now amended the authorization to include children ages 12 to 15."

* Another step in the right direction: "The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era policy that barred undocumented college students and others from receiving federal relief grants meant to help pay for expenses like food, housing, and child care during the coronavirus pandemic."

* Part of me wondered if this would ever happen: "Lafayette Square, the park across from the White House, reopened Monday to the public nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The square, which offers perhaps the best view of the White House to the public, was closed after U.S. Park Police officers last June forcefully dispersed protesters who had gathered near the White House."

