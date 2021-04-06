Tuesday's Mini-Report, 4.6.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A new deadline: "All adults in the U.S. should be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by April 19, the White House said President Joe Biden will announce in a speech Tuesday."

* Day Seven: "Three Minneapolis police department officers took the stand Tuesday in the second week of testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd. In addition to the officers, who are experts in use of force, crisis intervention training and emergency medical response, was Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department. He testified as an outside expert on police training and use of force."

* Little Rock: "Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday made the state the first to ban gender-confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor's objections."

* Speaking of unfortunate culture-war policymaking: "Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Tuesday to ban government-required 'vaccine passports' in Texas, following a similar decision from Florida last week."

* I haven't written about this lately, but I'm following it closely: "Iran said initial talks Tuesday in Vienna on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal were 'constructive' as mediators shuttled between Iranian and American envoys seeking a road map to lift U.S. sanctions and bring Tehran back to its commitments under the accord."

* NRA: "Embattled National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre feared for his safety after mass shootings in recent years, forcing him to take refuge aboard a friend's luxury yacht, the gun rights advocate testified. LaPierre made the admission in a deposition connected to the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas."

* I suspect they'll soon be disappointed: "Former Homeland Security and Defense secretaries from the Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations, House and Senate lawmakers, ambassadors, and other high-ranking officials sent a letter to members of Congress imploring them to create a 9/11-style commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."

* For those following the debate over the Open Skies Treaty: "The U.S. Air Force has decided to retire the planes used for nearly three decades to fly monitoring missions over Russia, taking a step that raises questions about whether President Biden plans to rejoin a treaty with Moscow that dates to the end of the Cold War."

* Many former officials from the Trump/Pence team are finding a job climate that's "even more difficult than they believed it would be." As a result, both Mike Pence and Donald Trump "have kept a coterie of staffers still on their payrolls, some because they have not been able to find other work."

* Remember her? "Lynne Patton — a former event planner for the Trump family who was then appointed to a top role at the Department of Housing and Urban Development — was slapped with a $1,000 fine and a 48-month ban from federal employment for her involvement in producing a video that aired at last summer's Republican National Convention."

See you tomorrow.