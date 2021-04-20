Tuesday's Mini-Report, 4.20.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Guilty: "Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin was charged in the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes."

* Note, Chauvin was out on bail. That's no longer the case: the convicted murderer was placed back into custody after the verdict was read, and he was escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs.

* This is going to make an enormous difference in the lives of many struggling families: "The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it would extend universal free lunch through the 2021-2022 school year, in an effort to reach more of the estimated 12 million youths experiencing food insecurity."

* Shooting in New York: "A gunman clad in black opened fire inside a Long Island supermarket Tuesday, killing one and wounding two more, police said. Gabriel Dewitt Wilson was identified as a person of interest in the 11:19 a.m. attack, in West Hempstead, a suburb about 27 miles east of New York City, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters."

* The latest on the Indianapolis shooting: "The gunman who killed eight workers at an Indianapolis FedEx facility appeared to browse white supremacist websites about a year before the attack, police said. The attacker, Brandon Hole, also killed himself in last Thursday's attack, and four of his victims were members of the Sikh religious community."

* I'd like to hear more about this: "The chief federal watchdog for the Secret Service blocked investigations proposed by career staff last year to scrutinize the agency's handling of the George Floyd protests in Lafayette Square and the spread of the coronavirus in its ranks, according to documents and people with knowledge of his decisions. Both matters involved decisions by then-President Donald Trump that may have affected actions by the agency."

* Resignation was the right choice: "A Colorado judge has agreed to resign after the state Supreme Court censured her for repeatedly using a racial slur and making insensitive comments to Black judicial employees regarding police brutality and systemic racism. A censure order released on Friday by the Colorado Supreme Court shows that the judge, Natalie T. Chase of the state's 18th Judicial District, agreed to step down after disciplinary proceedings against her. Her resignation will take effect on May 31.

* Good idea: "The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country's electricity system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry."

* And as many mourn the passing of former Vice President Walter Mondale, I hope folks will take two minutes to read this wonderful story from Democratic strategist Joe Trippi.

See you tomorrow.