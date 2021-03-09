Tuesday's Mini-Report, 3.9.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A critically important unsolved crime: "The FBI released new videos Tuesday that investigators said show the person suspected of planting two pipe bombs the night before the January riot at the Capitol."

* The so-called "public charge" policy: "The Biden administration notified the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it will no longer defend a government policy seeking to impose new limits on the admission of immigrants considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefits."

* Speaking of immigration policy: "President Joe Biden is allowing thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S. the chance to apply for temporary protection in the U.S., a strike at Venezuela's government that could have political benefits for Democrats."

* This suit was probably inevitable: "Twelve states with Republican attorneys general Monday sued President Joe Biden over his first executive order aimed at climate change, alleging he lacked the constitutional authority to implement new rules about greenhouse gases."

* A case we're watching: "The Manhattan district attorney's office subpoenaed documents from an investment company that loaned the Trump Organization millions of dollars for its Chicago skyscraper in a sign that the investigation into the former president's finances continues to expand, according to people familiar with the investigation."

* Another important element of the COVID relief package: "A little-known element of President Biden's massive stimulus relief package would pay billions of dollars to disadvantaged farmers — benefiting Black farmers in a way that some experts say no legislation has since the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

* What a mess: "House Democrats on Monday yanked more than a dozen bills from the floor schedule — including one honoring police officers for defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 — after conservative Republicans threatened to force stand-alone votes on each proposal."

* The latest reminder about how petty Trump was: "The White House has restored the official portraits of former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to a traditional display spot after they were moved to a less prominent location last year, a Biden administration official said."

