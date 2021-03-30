Tuesday's Mini-Report, 3.30.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A new initiative: "The White House announced Tuesday new initiatives to address anti-Asian violence amid fresh attention to the rise of attacks against Asian Americans after a shooting earlier this month in Atlanta left six women of Asian descent dead. President Joe Biden will reinstate and expand the scope of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the White House said."

* On a related note: "Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday ordered a review of how the Justice Department can best deploy its resources to combat hate crimes during a surge in incidents targeting Asian Americans."

* Day Two: "Testimony resumes Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with a key witness, a bystander, who said he repeatedly pleaded for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to release George Floyd from a chokehold. The bystander, Donald Williams II, testified Monday that his experience as a mixed martial arts trainer and fighter told him that Chauvin's 'blood choke' was squeezing the life out of Floyd."

* There's nothing funny about the Jan. 6 attack, but there's a touch of humor to this: "Garret Miller didn't speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said 'Take America Back' and 'I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,' federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday."

* Seriously? "A Georgia State Patrol officer who arrested Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon last week when she protested the governor's signing of a law that restricts voting said the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was 'in the back of my mind' during the incident."

* The right move from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: "Building on efforts to expand student debt relief, the Education Department said Tuesday it will extend the suspension of payments to 1.14 million borrowers in default on federal loans held by private companies."

* While we wait for the results out of Bessemer: "The number of charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board accusing Amazon of interfering with workers' right to organize more than tripled during the pandemic."

* National Vietnam War Veterans Day yesterday: "President Biden and first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial early Monday evening to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The pair was greeted with cheers as they walked to the middle of the monument, a long black granite wall engraved with the names of Americans who lost their lives in the war. The first lady placed a bouquet of white flowers at the base of the wall and the two stood in silence for about a minute."

See you tomorrow.