Tuesday's Mini-Report, 3.23.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest out of Colorado: "The man suspected of gunning down 10 people at a Colorado supermarket purchased a high-powered weapon less than a week before the massacre, officials said Tuesday."

* On the heels of President Joe Biden ordering White House flags to fly at half-staff in honor of last week's mass-shooting victims, he today did the same thing in honor of this week's mass-shooting victims.

* Following up on yesterday's news: "Results from AstraZeneca's recent Covid-19 vaccine trial 'may have included outdated information' that 'provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data,' a federal health institute said early Tuesday."

* A tragic fire: "The authorities in Bangladesh searched for survivors on Tuesday amid the smoldering ruins of a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp, one day after a fire killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and left tens of thousands homeless once again."

* Keep an eye on this one: "A former Trump-appointed top prosecutor supervising Capitol riot cases angered top Justice Department officials when he agreed to sit for a '60 Minutes' interview that the agency had not authorized, Business Insider reported late Monday. The public comments about the investigation risk jeopardizing the investigation and could taint the jury pool for cases that won't likely come to trial for months."

* The importance of OMB is widely underappreciated: "The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Shalanda Young as deputy director of the White House Office of Management Budget. The vote was 63-to-37."

* With this vote, every cabinet agency now has a confirmed secretary: "The Senate confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to be President Joe Biden's labor secretary Monday. Senators voted 68-29 to confirm Walsh."

* Good call: "The Biden administration has reversed a controversial Trump-era policy that will lead to the cancellation of roughly $1 billion in student debt for borrowers who were defrauded by their colleges."

* The Senate can be an exasperating place: "The White House has withdrawn its nomination of Elizabeth Klein to become the Interior Department's deputy secretary, as the Biden administration faced push back from Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, sources familiar with the situation said Monday."

See you tomorrow.