Tuesday's Mini-Report, 3.16.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* I'll have more on the ODNI report tomorrow morning: "Despite repeated assertions by senior Trump administration officials that China sought to hurt then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, a newly declassified intelligence assessment finds that China did not seek to influence the outcome."

* A breakthrough cabinet confirmation of historic significance: "The Senate on Monday confirmed New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department and the first to lead the federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation's tribes for more than nearly two centuries. Haaland was confirmed by a 51-40 vote."

* Speaking of the cabinet: "The Senate voted 81-17 Tuesday to confirm Isabel Guzman, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Small Business Administration. As SBA administrator, Guzman will oversee the remaining disbursements from the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program that was a lifeline to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic."

* I hope you saw Rachel's coverage of this CDC story in last night's A block: "Federal health officials have identified several controversial pandemic recommendations released during the Donald Trump administration that they say were 'not primarily authored' by staff and don't reflect the best scientific evidence, based on a review ordered by its new director."

* I don't even know where to start with this one: "An Army reservist charged with storming the US Capitol was a well-known White supremacist and Nazi sympathizer at the Navy base where he worked as a contractor, and was even rebuked for sporting a distinctive 'Hitler mustache,' prosecutors said in new court filings."

* Oh my: "U.S. Capitol Police suspended an officer Monday after a copy of an infamous antisemitic tract was found near a Capitol Hill security post Sunday, alarming a congressional aide who viewed the document in plain sight at the checkpoint."

* China cares about spheres of influence: "China is a major supplier of coronavirus vaccine, giving it enormous leverage in pandemic-ravaged nations. Brazil, recently hostile to the Chinese company Huawei, has suddenly changed its stance."

* Impressive protests in Australia: "Wearing black and holding signs reading 'enough is enough,' thousands took to the streets across Australia on Monday to protest violence and discrimination against women, as a reckoning in the country's halls of power sparked by multiple accusations of rape continued to grow."

* And as a Miami native, I've treasured Carl Hiaasen's work for many years. His latest Miami Herald column is a gem, though it's a shame it'll be the last one he'll write for the paper after an extraordinary run.

See you tomorrow.