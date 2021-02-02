Tuesday's Mini-Report, 2.2.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccine news: "The U.S. will begin shipping doses of the Covid-19 vaccine directly to retail pharmacies next week, as the Biden administration expands how and where Americans can get inoculated. The initial shipment of 1 million doses will go to 6,500 stores starting Feb. 11, said Jeffrey Zients, the Biden administration's Covid-19 coordinator."

* Immigration policy: "President Biden plans to sign three executive orders on Tuesday aimed at further rolling back his predecessor's assault on immigration and at reuniting migrant children who were separated from their families at the Mexican border, according to administration officials."

* For the first time in nearly two years, we have a Senate-confirmed Homeland Security secretary: "The Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday to lead the nation's Department of Homeland Security, making him the first Latino to hold the role. The Senate voted 56 to 43."

* The vote was 86 to 13: "The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post, tasked with advancing President Joe Biden's ambitious agenda of rebuilding the nation's infrastructure and fighting climate change."

* Moscow: "Russian opposition leader and main Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced Tuesday to 2 years and 8 months in prison after a Moscow court turned his suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal case into a full custodial term."

* SCOTUS: "The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court Monday to cancel courtroom arguments scheduled for later this month over two aspects of Donald Trump's immigration policy, a reflection of the new administration's reversal on both issues."

* Puerto Rico: "The Biden administration said it would release $1.3 billion in aid that Puerto Rico can use to protect against future climate disasters, and is starting to remove some restrictions put in place by the Trump administration on spending that was to help the island after Hurricane Maria in 2017."

* What will Team Biden do with Team Trump's appointed inspectors general? It's complicated.

* This has the potential to be quite a story: "A whistle-blower complaint filed on Monday said a top Trump homeland security official sought to constrain the Biden administration's immigration agenda by agreeing to hand policy controls to the pro-Trump union representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

* A worthwhile question: "Why Are Republican Presidents So Bad for the Economy? G.D.P., jobs and other indicators have all risen faster under Democrats for nearly the past century."

* If you have a weak stomach, you should probably skip this one: "Inside the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency."

* Oh my: "Conservative political activist Virginia Thomas told her husband Justice Clarence Thomas's former law clerks that she was sorry for a rift that developed among them after her election advocacy of President Donald Trump and endorsement of the Jan. 6 rally in D.C. that resulted in violence and death at the Capitol."

See you tomorrow.