Tuesday's Mini-Report, 2.16.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The effects of a brutal storm: "A deadly winter storm pummeling the country's South and the heartland left millions without power in Texas early Tuesday and spawned a possible tornado that killed at least three people in North Carolina. More freezing weather and dangerous travel conditions were predicted in the coming days."

* Vaccine news: "The White House announced Tuesday that states can expect a slight boost in coronavirus vaccine supply as manufacturers continue to scale up production. The weekly supply of vaccines being sent to states will grow from 11 million doses to 13.5 million, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday."

* Foreclosure moratorium: "President Joe Biden is extending the foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance through the end of June as part of his efforts to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced Tuesday."

* Iraq: "A civilian contractor was killed and five others were wounded in a rocket attack Monday at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq that also left a U.S. service member with a concussion, according to U.S. officials."

* Afghanistan: "The previous two presidents of the United States declared they wanted to pull all American troops out of Afghanistan, and they both decided in the end that they could not do it. Now President Biden is facing the same issue, with a deadline less than three months away."

* On the Hill: "The U.S. Capitol police union issued an overwhelming no-confidence vote for the force's top leaders, including acting Chief Yogananda Pittman and a half-dozen other agency leaders."

* Honoring Harry Reid: "Visitors who fly to Las Vegas will soon be landing at Harry Reid International Airport. The Clark County Commission unanimously voted today to rename McCarran International Airport for the retired U.S Senate majority leader and Searchlight native."

See you tomorrow.