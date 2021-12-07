Tuesday's Mini-Report, 12.7.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A Trump-appointed judge issued this injunction: "A federal judge on Tuesday issued a nationwide injunction against a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, ruling that President Joe Biden probably exceeded his authority by imposing the requirement."

* The two leaders had a two-hour chat: "President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue 'strong economic and other measures' if Russia invades Ukraine."

* A different Trump-appointed judge gave this trial a Republican-friendly start date: "A federal judge set a July trial date for former Trump aide Steve Bannon, charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to respond to a subpoena for his testimony from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol."

* Omarova got a raw deal: "Saule Omarova, President Biden's pick to serve as a top banking regulator, has withdrawn her nomination for the office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Cornell University law professor, an outspoken critic of Wall Street banks, had been in line to oversee them as comptroller of the currency. Omarova had faced pushback to her nomination from Republicans as well as moderate Democrats."

* Sounds encouraging to me: "Companies are planning for steeper wage increases next year than at any point since the 2007-2009 recession, according to a new report, amid a tight labor market and the highest inflation in three decades."

* This also sounds encouraging: "The supply-chain crisis appears to finally be reversing course. Call it this year's Christmas miracle."

* I'm not quite sure what to make of this story: "A former D.C. National Guard official has accused two Army generals of lying under oath in congressional testimony about the military's response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol."

* This sounds exactly right to me: "Twitter users had a field day dunking on Patriot Front's poorly planned rally in Washington, but the fact that it happened at all should be taken seriously."

* The Emmett Till inquiry: "A federal investigation that re-examined the murder of Emmett Till ended Monday after the Justice Department failed to find proof that a key figure in the case lied, a senior level law enforcement official said."

* Oh, Ben Carson, why do you say things like this? "On Fox News, Ben Carson says there should be less emphasis on vaccines and more on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin."

