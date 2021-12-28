Tuesday's Mini-Report, 12.28.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest on the mass shooting in Denver: "Police in Denver have launched a 'large-scale' investigation into what authorities have described as a 'killing spree' on Monday that left four people dead and three others, including a police officer, injured."

* Supply chain improvements: "Supply chain congestion has dropped by 50 percent in the past month, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Thursday, crediting the Biden administration's actions in clearing up bottlenecks."

* I'm glad he keeps broaching this subject: "Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as Covid-19 cases spike."

* News out of New York: "Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Tuesday that an investigation had found that abuse allegations by two women against former New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo were credible, but that she nonetheless would not pursue criminal charges against Cuomo because of New York state’s 'statutory requirements.'"

* The Jan. 6 investigation: "The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has reached an agreement with the White House to defer its request for hundreds of records from the Trump administration.... The agreement mostly shields records that do not involve the events of Jan. 6 but were covered by the committee’s request for documents from the Trump White House about the events of that day."

* Hopefully, Putin won't attack Ukraine between now and then: "U.S. and Russian officials will hold security talks on Jan. 10 amid growing tension over Ukraine, a White House official confirmed."

* The fight over Texas' SB8 is far from over: "A federal appeals court said Monday it will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 in a high-profile case centered on the country's most restrictive abortion law." It's worth noting that the case will be heard by the 5th Circuit, which is arguably the nation's most conservative.

* Time capsules are fun, and I'm glad this one was found: "Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital Tuesday pulled books, money, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee."

See you tomorrow.