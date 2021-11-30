Tuesday's Mini-Report, 11.30.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest on today's school shooting: "Three people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, authorities said. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore, is in custody, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference."

* A case we've been following: "Federal appeals court judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of former President Donald Trump's claim that executive privilege should prevent the House Jan. 6 committee from getting scores of documents created when he was in the White House."

* Pentagon: "Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered that all members of the National Guard and Reserve must receive Covid vaccines or face loss of pay and being marked absent without cause from drills and training, according to a copy of a memo obtained by NBC News."

* A case worth watching: "The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned two lower court judges and upheld California's ban on high-capacity magazines Tuesday in a split decision that may be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court."

* At the White House: "President Biden on Tuesday signed four bipartisan bills that are aimed at helping veterans and military families by addressing disparities in benefits, creating recruiting programs, reducing education costs for surviving families and by addressing the maternal health crisis among veterans."

* NDAA: "Republican senators voted against moving toward a final vote on the annual Pentagon policy bill Monday evening, demanding that Democrats agree to hold floor votes on more GOP amendments."

* Michigan: "A suburban Detroit office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell has been broken into and ransacked, with memorabilia belonging to her late husband and longtime Congressman John Dingell damaged."

* NLRB: "Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., are going to get a second shot at unionizing, after a National Labor Relations Board official called for a revote after finding that the e-commerce giant improperly interfered in the first election."

* An unexpected economic response to the pandemic: "The pandemic has unleashed a historic burst in entrepreneurship and self-employment. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are striking out on their own as consultants, retailers and small-business owners."

* It's a genuine shame to see her career take such a turn: "Lara Logan, once a star reporter at CBS News, until an entirely debunked report about the attacks in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012 tarnished her reputation. Now she mostly generates headlines not for her reporting but for her opinions, as was the case with her appearance on 'Fox News Primetime' on Monday night."

* A bogus story that spread like wildfire: "Over the weekend, Conservatism Inc. found a new scandal to promote: A false report that Nancy Pelosi had purchased a $25 million mansion in Florida, home to 2024 hopeful, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump. To underscore: This story is false. Nancy Pelosi has not bought a $25 million mansion in Florida. But watching how the fake news blew through the conservative ecosystem is illuminating."

