Tuesday's Mini-Report, 11.23.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A big case we've been following: "Nine people injured during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, are entitled to financial compensation, a jury declared Tuesday in reaching a partial verdict. But it could not agree on the most serious claims that the defendants — about two dozen white supremacists, neo-Nazis and key organizers — engaged in a conspiracy to commit violence under federal law."

* Trying to address prices at the pump: "The federal government is taking the rare step of releasing oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to address rising gas prices ahead of the holiday season, President Joe Biden said Tuesday."

* The latest batch of subpoenas: "The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is turning its attention to extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, alleging they were involved in planning the attack."

* An innocent man, at long last, goes free: "A Kansas City man who has been jailed for more than 40 years for three murders was wrongfully convicted in 1979 and will be released, a Missouri judge ruled Tuesday. Kevin Strickland, 62, has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened when he was 18 years old."

* I'm concerned: "Alden Global Capital, the New York hedge fund that bought Tribune Publishing this year, said on Monday that it was making an offer for another big American newspaper chain, Lee Enterprises, the publisher of 90 daily newspapers including The Buffalo News, The Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Omaha World-Herald."

* An update on a story from last week: "After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan's ousted prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan's fragile transition to democracy."

* Parkland settlement: "The Justice Department will pay about $130 million to 40 survivors and families of victims of the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla., over the F.B.I.'s failure to properly investigate two tips in the months before the shooting that suggested the gunman might open fire at a school."

* That's quite a statistic: "Nebraska logged the lowest unemployment rate of any state on record in October, reflecting the acute labor shortages that have quickly swept across the nation amid an economic recovery that is without parallel. Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked down to 1.9% last month, well below the national jobless rate of 4.6% and the lowest for state records tracing back to 1976, Labor Department data show."

See you tomorrow.