Tuesday's Mini-Report, 11.2.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A big step forward on Capitol Hill: "Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that Democrats had reached an agreement on lowering prescription drug pricing, one of the party's key disputes in the $1.75 trillion safety net bill.... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a key holdout, endorsed the agreement."

* Climate action: "The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans to introduce some of the nation's strongest regulations against methane emissions from oil and gas drilling, part of a broader push to tackle climate change that White House officials are unveiling at the United Nations Climate Change Conference."

* Afghanistan: "At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan's biggest military hospital in Kabul in a deadly attack on Tuesday, witnesses and Taliban officials have said. Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital."

* Another win for vaccine requirements: "The heads of the five major unions representing members of the New York City Police Department warned that 10,000 unvaccinated police officers were 'set to be pulled from [the] streets' as a Nov. 1 vaccine mandate deadline for New York City employees passed. So far, the number is 34."

* Economic news: "The labor market has endured a couple of disappointing months, denting the country's confidence after vaccine skepticism and the delta variant's surge conspired to obliterate the optimistic projections for the late summer and fall. But with caseloads falling and the country's vaccination rate rising slowly but steadily, the labor market is now seeing some signs of a hiring boost, as the country continues to climb out of the gigantic employment hole left by the pandemic."

* Trade news from the weekend: "The Biden administration announced on Saturday that it had reached a deal to roll back tariffs on European steel and aluminum, an agreement that officials said would lower costs on goods like cars and washing machines, reduce carbon emissions, and help get supply chains moving again."

* A new breakthrough: "Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson has been confirmed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, making her the first out lesbian to serve on any federal circuit court. The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Robinson 51-45 on Monday after President Joe Biden nominated her in August."

See you tomorrow.