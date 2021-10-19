Tuesday's Mini-Report, 10.19.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A familiar name to Rachel Maddow Show viewers: "FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News."

* The latest from Haiti: "An armed gang is demanding a $17 million ransom for the group of American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday."

* Trump's dubious case: "The Jan. 6 committee has hit the judicial jackpot. Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to kneecap the committee before it obtains his White House records has landed on the docket of Judge Tanya Chutkan."

* The Deere strikers: "U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack will visit United Auto Workers picketers at Deere & Co.'s Des Moines Works on Wednesday, his office confirmed after a union announcement."

* FDA: "The Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to receive a different Covid-19 vaccine as a booster from the one they initially received, a move that could reduce the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and provide flexibility to doctors and other vaccinators."

* A probe worth keeping an eye on: "The State Department's inspector general informed Congress on Monday that her office is opening a series of investigations into the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a letter obtained by NBC News."

* A suit worth keeping an eye on: "A coalition of civil rights groups sued the state of Oklahoma on Tuesday over a law limiting instruction about race and gender in public schools. It is the first federal lawsuit to challenge a state statute implemented to prevent the teaching of critical race theory."

See you tomorrow.