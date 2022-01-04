Tuesday's Mini-Report, 1.4.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A staggering number: "The United States hit 1 million new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data compiled by NBC News, underscoring the threat of the omicron variant as the third year of the pandemic gets underway."

* On a related note: "The United States has set a seven-day-average record for Covid cases every day over the last week, according to an analysis of NBC News’ case numbers and Department of Health and Human Services hospitalization data. In that time period, 33 states, Washington, D.C., and two territories have set records for cases, hospitalizations, or both."

* A big move: "President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. will double its order for a pill from Pfizer to treat Covid infections so it has enough courses for 20 million people."

* What a disaster: "Drivers along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia have been stranded in freezing temperatures for more than 24 hours after a crash involving multiple vehicles brought the roadway to a standstill and the first mid-Atlantic storm of the year dumped more than a foot of snow on the region."

* Economic news: "The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5 million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail for a while."

* Climate crisis: "The Lower 48 states likely had their hottest December on record, new data shows, with numerous locations in the Central States, South and East breaking previous benchmarks by large margins."

* Potentially of interest: "In the days before Christmas, U.S. officials in Boston unveiled insider trading charges against a Russian tech tycoon they had been pursuing for months. They accused Vladislav Klyushin, who’d been extradited from Switzerland on Dec. 18, of illegally making tens of millions of dollars trading on hacked corporate-earnings information."

* An unfamiliar name: "Days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year, federal law enforcement officials pursued two high-profile extremist groups.... Now congressional investigators are examining the role of another right-wing paramilitary group that was involved in a less publicly visible yet still expansive effort to keep President Donald J. Trump in power: the 1st Amendment Praetorian."

* Nuclear talks: "The latest round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal kicked off Monday after a short pause, with pressure being put on Tehran to 'add real urgency' to the negotiations or risk losing any chance of the deal being revived."

See you tomorrow.