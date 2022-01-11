Tuesday's Mini-Report, 1.11.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* We'll have more on this on tonight's show: "President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for an end to the filibuster to allow for passage of federal voting rights bills, as congressional Democrats increasingly prioritize ballot box protections and advocates grow frustrated over stalled legislation."

* A staggering total: "The United States reported 1.34 million Covid cases on Monday, according to an NBC News tally, with the daily case rate shattering global records as hospitalizations soared across the country."

* Unexpected news from the DOJ: "The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States."

* Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: "The United States announced Tuesday that it was giving more than $308 million in humanitarian aid to the Afghan people in an effort to support Afghans facing economic collapse under the new Taliban government."

* It looks like he'll take the 5th: "Jonathon Moseley, a lawyer who has represented the far-right militia group in a civil lawsuit and who represents one member facing criminal charges, told POLITICO that he and Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes discussed the Jan. 6 panel's subpoena last week. Moseley added that Rhodes may appear before committee investigators on Jan. 19."

* Speaking of Jan. 6: "Bernie Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who aided ally Rudy Giuliani’s effort to discredit Donald Trump's loss in 2020, will appear this week for a scheduled deposition with the select panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. But he won’t entirely comply with the summons."

* News from the Fed: "Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he would resign from the central bank on Friday, two weeks before his term on the central bank’s board is set to end."

* A civil case, not a criminal case: "Attorneys for former President Trump were forced to explain at a Monday court hearing why their client’s actions on Jan. 6 did not meet the standard for a conspiracy."

* A welcome step: "The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program."

* So much avoidable suffering: "Longtime [Texas] Republican activist Kelly Canon, a grassroots organizer and vocal critic of vaccine requirements, died Monday of complications from COVID-19."

See you tomorrow.