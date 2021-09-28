Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.28.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Virginia's gubernatorial race is five weeks from today, and the outcome is far from certain. The latest Monmouth poll, released yesterday, found Democrat Terry McAuliffe leading Republican Glenn Youngkin, 48 percent to 43 percent. The advantage is largely unchanged compared to Monmouth's poll of the commonwealth in August.

* On a related note, Politico reports today that Democratic leaders are "planning to ramp up activity and engagement" in Virginia, in response to a tightening race.

* Democratic Rep. Karen Bass announced yesterday she's giving up her congressional seat to launch a Democratic mayoral campaign in her hometown of Los Angeles. Democrats seem optimistic about keeping her seat in the U.S. House.

* Speaking of California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new state law yesterday that will make permanent a pandemic-era change: As the Associated Press reported, from now on, "every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections." Several other western states, including Utah, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, already have such a model.

* Texas Republicans unveiled a proposed congressional district map yesterday, which appears heavily gerrymandered to protect GOP incumbent against a quickly changing state electorate.

* The Democratic Party of Arizona approved a resolution over the weekend, criticizing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's opposition to filibuster reform and reluctance to approve President Joe Biden's Build Back Better legislation. The resolution warned of a "no confidence" vote if the senator opposes the party's agenda.

* And in related news, The New York Times reported overnight that Sinema is scheduled to hold a fundraising event today "with five business lobbying groups, many of which fiercely oppose" the White House's Build Back Better plan.