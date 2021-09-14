Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.14.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Election Day in California, where President Joe Biden campaigned alongside Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last night, hoping to rally support in the gubernatorial recall election. At the event, Biden referred to Larry Elder, the top Republican contender as "the closest thing to a Trump clone that I have ever seen."

* In Michigan, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig tried to launch a Republican gubernatorial campaign this morning, but the event was derailed by local protestors.

* On a related note, Craig's campaign kickoff comes less than a week after Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke also moved forward with plans to seek the GOP's gubernatorial nomination. Rinke may be a political novice, but he's also said he's prepared to spend at least $10 million in the race.

* VoteVets, the nation's largest progressive veterans' organization, this morning launched a national ad campaign in support for Biden's decision to end the war in Afghanistan. The group's $250,000 national ad buy is for this ad, featuring veteran Dan Berschinski, who lost his legs in Afghanistan.

* Though Wisconsin wasn't one of the states eyeing a Texas-style abortion ban, former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said this week she'd create a six-week ban in her state if elected governor next year.

* Louisiana was scheduled to hold a series of local elections in a few weeks, including municipal races in New Orleans, but Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed to delay the elections while the state continues to recover from Hurricane Ida.

* In New Hampshire, Gail Huff Brown, a former television news reporter, filed the paperwork last week to run against Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas. Huff Brown is perhaps best known in national political circles as the wife of former Republican Sen. Scott Brown, who's lost races in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.