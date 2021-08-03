Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.3.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Campaign watchers will be keeping a close eye on Ohio today, with two notable congressional primaries coming to a head. One is in the 15th district, where local Republicans will choose a successor for former Rep. Steve Stivers (R). Donald Trump has thrown his support behind coal lobbyist Mike Carey, while Stivers is backing state Rep. Jeff LaRe.

* Meanwhile, in Ohio's 11th district, local Democrats will choose former Rep. Marcia Fudge's (D) successor. Former state Sen. Nina Turner was seen as an early favorite, but in the race's closing weeks, Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown has made gains, fueled in part by an endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus.

* Speaking of the Buckeye State, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is facing a Republican primary challenge from former Rep. Jim Renacci, but Renacci's incredibly poor fundraising suggests he will not be a competitive candidate.

* Republicans in Arizona's state Senate issued new subpoenas last week, demanding new materials from officials in Maricopa County in pursuit of the GOP's election conspiracy theories. Yesterday, the GOP chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rejected the subpoena, dismissing the crusade as an "adventure in never-never land."

* In related news, one Arizona state senator, Republican Wendy Rogers, apparently wants to incarcerate Maricopa County's Republican-majority Board of Supervisors for failing to take the misguided subpoenas seriously.

* And in Illinois, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) was barred from seeking elected office when he was impeached in 2009, two years before he was convicted of 18 felony counts of corruption. Now, the disgraced former governor is suing the state, demanding that his right to be a candidate be restored.