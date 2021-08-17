Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.17.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Voters in California are now starting to receive mail-in ballots in the state's gubernatorial recall election. The outcome is far from certain: the latest CBS News/YouGov poll found that 52% of likely voters intend to vote "no" and keep Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in office, while 48% intend to vote to remove the incumbent governor.

* On a related note, a new ad from the Newsom campaign touts the governor's push to combat COVID-19, while noting that the top Republican candidate, conservative media personality Larry Elder, has "peddled deadly conspiracy theories and would eliminate vaccine mandates on Day 1."

* Election officials in Georgia canceled over 101,000 inactive voter registrations in recent months, which is a lot, though fewer than initially projected. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that many voters "restored their registrations in time."

* Though Republican efforts to curtail voting rights tend to focus on Black communities and younger voters, the HuffPost reported yesterday on the degree to which the GOP measures are also adversely affecting Native American voting rights.

* In case there were any doubts, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) has announced that he will seek a second term next year. The Republican incumbent's declaration came on the heels of former Gov. Bill Walker (I) saying he's giving "very serious consideration" to running next year.

* In South Carolina, the Aiken County Republican Party formally voted to censure Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his vote to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month. Graham was one of 19 GOP senators to support the legislation.

* And in Utah, incumbent Sen. Mike Lee (R) is facing some primary rivals ahead of his re-election bid next year. The latest statewide poll shows the senator with big leads over his intra-party challengers, though only 45% of Utah Republicans say they're committed to backing Lee.