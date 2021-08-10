Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.10.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) political difficulties are just getting started: New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) yesterday sketched out the plan for an impeachment probe, which will apparently last several weeks.

* In Virginia's gubernatorial race, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's (D) campaign announced yesterday that its staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Democrat's campaign manager said the decision is "in the interest of public health and the safety and wellbeing of our team."

* The Democratic primary in Ohio's gubernatorial race got a little more crowded yesterday, as Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley (D) kicked off his statewide candidacy. Among the key issues Cranley is emphasizing is his support for legalizing marijuana.

* In California's gubernatorial recall race, Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio host widely seen as a leading Republican contender, said this week that he's against the state's relatively high minimum wage. “The ideal minimum wage is $0.00,” Elder argued.

* Speaking of the Golden State, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) indicated months ago that he was considering a race against Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), but yesterday, the congressman endorsed the incumbent senator.

* After publishing vaccine misinformation again yesterday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been temporarily suspended from Twitter for the fifth time. If the right-wing congresswoman violates Twitter’s coronavirus misinformation policy again, she'll face a permanent ban.

* And at a recent public event, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) argued that elected officials who encourage Americans to get vaccinated should be voted out of office. He did not appear to be kidding.