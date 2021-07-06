Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.6.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Among those who'll suffer most by Montana Republicans' new voting restrictions: voters who live on Native American reservations.

* Speaking of Big Sky Country, Donald Trump insisted last week that "over 6 percent of a certain county's mail-ballots are missing." According to Christi Jacobsen, Montana's Republican secretary of state, the claim was not at all true.

* As promised, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) kicked off a comeback bid yesterday, after having moved to Florida after leaving office following two controversial terms. He's the likely favorite to win the GOP nomination in the 2022 race against incumbent Gov. Janet Mills (D).

* In Ohio's U.S. Senate race, author J. D. Vance published all kinds of criticisms against Donald Trump on social media in 2016. In a rather pitiful display, Vance is now deleting the missives and asking Republican voters to overlook everything he said.

* In Massachusetts, it's not yet clear whether Gov. Charlie Baker (R) intends to run for a third term, but if he does, the incumbent will apparently have a primary rival: former state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) launched his 2022 gubernatorial campaign over the holiday weekend. Diehl has complained, among other things, about Baker endorsing Trump's impeachment in January.

* The editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a striking July 4th piece, calling out congressional Republicans for their hostility toward democracy: "Plenty of words come to mind to describe these actions by one of America's two major political parties. 'Patriotic' is nowhere among them."

* And the latest national Washington Post/ABC News poll showed President Biden with a 50% approval rating. Public support for his handling of the pandemic is significantly higher at 62%.