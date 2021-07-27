Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.27.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Election Day in Texas' 6th congressional district, where Susan Wright (R) hopes to succeed her last husband, former Rep. Ron Wright (R), in a special election runoff. She's facing off against state Rep. Jake Ellzey (R), who appears to have closed the gap in recent weeks.

* In related news, Donald Trump's political operation appears to be scrambling to rescue Wright's candidacy, including a new robocall from the former president. In comes on the heels of Trump's political operation making a late $100,000 ad buy in the district.

* In case Arizona's election "audit" wasn't quite absurd enough, it's no longer clear who's overseeing the process: former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett (R), who has served as the state Senate liaison to the audit, is apparently no longer allowed in the building.

* On a related note, though the sham process appeared to be nearing its end, the Republican-led state Senate has apparently now issued a new subpoena "asking for additional election materials."

* In a sign of the times, the NRA has declined to endorse Glenn Youngkin' (R) gubernatorial campaign in Virginia, after the candidate declined to complete the group's candidate questionnaire.

* Charlie Gerow, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, reportedly "drove for several miles with the motorcycle stuck to the front of his car, according to a witness." Gerow is now cooperating with a police investigation into the incident, in which a motorcyclist was killed.

* And the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported yesterday that "several Republican Georgia legislators are building a case for the state government to take over Fulton County elections." There's no evidence of election irregularities in the heavily Democratic county, but the GOP's new voter-suppression law nevertheless makes such a takeover possible.