Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.20.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Texas' 6th congressional district, early special-election voting began yesterday in the race to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright (R). The race pits two Republicans: the late congressman's widow, Susan Wright, and state Rep. Jake Ellzey.

* The Democratic field in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race got a little more crowded this morning, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) kicking off his candidacy. It's not yet clear who the Republican candidate will be: incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R) hasn't announced his 2022 plans.

* In keeping with the recent pattern, a county judge in Georgia this morning dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff victories. The case was filed by a local voter pushing conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting System machines.

* Oklahoma's Republican Party considered, but narrowly defeated, a censure resolution condemning Republican Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

* Twitter has once again temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) account after the right-wing congresswoman published unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 and vaccines.

* Karoline Leavitt, a 23-year-old Republican who served as an assistant press secretary in the Trump White House, launched a congressional campaign in New Hampshire yesterday. As of a few months ago, she was also House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik's (R-N.Y.) communications director.

* And in case you missed it, Rachel noted on the show last night that Donald Trump's political operation really did pay people to attend his campaign launch event in June 2015, despite all of the denials at the time.