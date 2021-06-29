Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.29.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Not surprisingly, officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, will not reuse the voting equipment that was sent to private contractors as part of an utterly bonkers "audit." A local report added yesterday, "The potential cost to taxpayers is so far unknown."

* In related news, Politico reports that that the Arizona Republicans' ridiculous "audit" is not popular in the Grand Canyon State, with local polling showing independent voters opposing the process "by a wide margin."

* With the 4th of July coming up this weekend, NBC News reports that the Democratic National Committee and the White House are launching a "campaign-style blitz as Americans get set to celebrate Independence Day, aiming to ensure the president sees a political boost for the nation's return to pre-pandemic life." The push includes this new ad, which debuted earlier today on MSNBC.

* California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) recall campaign is on tap for later this year, but the governor is now suing California's secretary of state to make sure his party affiliation is listed on the ballot.

* In Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) has a notable new 2022 challenger: Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R) kicked off his gubernatorial campaign yesterday, accusing Democratic officials of "handcuffing the police."

* On the first anniversary of the gun-toting incident that put him in the national spotlight, Senate hopeful Mark McCloskey (R) hosted a political rally in St. Louis County on Sunday. According to a local report, he was joined by "tens of admirers."

* And Donald Trump's political operation announced yesterday that he'll deliver "his first post-presidential remarks" in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday night. For one thing, they won't be his first such remarks -- Trump has already delivered a few weird speeches in recent months. For another, the phrasing of the announcement suggested Team Trump now implicitly agrees he's no longer president.