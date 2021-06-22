Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.22.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The New York Times reports that Priorities USA, one of nation's largest progressive super PACs, is planning to invest $20 million into "voting rights initiatives ahead of the 2022 election cycle, aiming to combat Republican-led election laws with digital ads and organizing as well as in the courts."

* Republican officials in Missouri are refusing to implement Medicaid expansion in the state, even after Missouri voters approved the policy at the ballot box this year. Now, a group of would-be Medicaid recipients have filed suit, and the trial is getting underway this week.

* Today is Primary Day in New York City's mayoral race, which will have ranked-choice balloting for the first time.

* Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) is facing difficult questions this week over his family's membership in a private Rhode Island beach club that's allegedly all-white. The Democratic senator told reporters yesterday, "[T]he club has informed me that it does in fact have diversity of membership," adding that club officials are also "working on improving diversity."

* In fundraising news, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised nearly $10 million in May, which was the DCCC's best off-year May ever. The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $14 million, though that included a $5 million infusion from the Republican National Committee.

* In North Carolina's open U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Rep. Ted Budd (R), but retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) suggested to Politico he doesn't think the conservative congressman can win the statewide race.

* And speaking of the former president, Trump told Fox News last week, in reference to the 2020 race, "We didn't win, but let's see what happens on that." Yesterday, he sought to clarify his bizarre perspective, adding, "I never used the word 'concede.' I have not conceded."